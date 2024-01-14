Chicago Fire sign Danish center back Tobias Salquist

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed a center back via the Danish Superliga, announcing Sunday that they have acquired Tobias Salquist from Silkeborg IF.
Salquist, 28, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
"We have been monitoring Tobias for almost 18 months and are impressed with many of his qualities," Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.
"Not only do we feel that his technical ability will translate to play in MLS, but he has been a key player for a club that is well-organized and fighting for the top spots in a competitive league."
The Danish defender has spent most of his professional career at Silkeborg, where he's scored nine goals in 160 games. He's also featured for Lillestrøm (Norway), Fjölnir (Iceland), SK Beveren (Belgium) and Hobro (Denmark).
In Chicago, Salquist joins a center back group that's anchored by Rafael Czichos and Carlos Terán. He's their second backline addition of the offseason after left back Andrew Gutman joined from the Colorado Rapids, with Miguel Navarro heading the other way.
The Fire retained head coach Frank Klopas for 2024 and are preparing for a Feb. 24 regular-season opener at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017.
