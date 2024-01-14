Chicago Fire sign Danish center back Tobias Salquist

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed a center back via the Danish Superliga, announcing Sunday that they have acquired Tobias Salquist from Silkeborg IF.

Salquist, 28, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

"We have been monitoring Tobias for almost 18 months and are impressed with many of his qualities," Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.