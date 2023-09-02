Transfer Tracker

Orlando City transfer Ercan Kara to Turkish Süper Lig club

Jonathan Sigal

Orlando City SC have transferred striker Ercan Kara to Turkish top-flight team Samsunspor, the club announced Saturday.

The deal opens a Designated Player spot in Orlando and leaves Duncan McGuire (SuperDraft pick) and Ramiro Enrique (U22 Initiative) as their top strikers for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push. Jack Lynn, a 23-year-old selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, also provides depth up front.

“First we would like to thank Ercan for his dedication and professionalism throughout his time in Orlando,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Over the last two years, he played key roles in some of the biggest moments in our club’s history, including Concacaf Champions League and our Open Cup championship run. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of his career.”

During his nearly two seasons with the Lions, the 27-year-old Austrian international finished with 16 goals and five assists in 44 games (33 starts). Kara originally joined from Austrian top-flight side Rapid Vienna, but his playing time diminished in 2023 as McGuire and Enrique developed.

Orlando's other two Designated Players are Uruguayan international Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda. Now, they're positioned to potentially acquire a top-end roster piece this winter in the buildup to 2024.

As Kara departs, Orlando are third in the Eastern Conference table (12W-6L-8D; 44 points). That leaves head coach Oscar Pareja's team on track for a fourth straight postseason berth.

Samsunspor are currently 18th in the nascent 2023-24 Süper Lig campaign. They were promoted after winning Turkey's second division.

