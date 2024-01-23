Inter Miami sign Nicolás Freire on loan from Pumas UNAM

"He’s been successful in several high-quality competitions throughout his career, and we’re excited to bring him onboard to help us compete for titles in 2024. We believe his experience will be an asset for us."

"Nicolás offers us a sturdy defensive presence who we know will work hard and help command the backline," Chris Henderson, Inter Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.

The 29-year-old Argentine's deal runs through the 2024 MLS season and comes after the Herons traded starting center back Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers earlier this month.

Inter Miami CF have added defensive support to their star-studded lineup, announcing Tuesday they've signed center back Nicolás Freire on loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM.

Bienvenido, Freire✍️🇦🇷 We have signed Argentine defender Nicolás Freire from LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on loan through the 2024 MLS season. Details: https://t.co/Z5xUMAAYFT pic.twitter.com/x7R3i9B7tl

A product of Argentinos Juniors, Freire moved to Pumas in 2019 and posted 6g/2a over 129 all-competition appearances. He recently was on loan at legendary Greek club Olympiacos.

Freire gives the Herons a third main option at center back, alongside Argentine youth international Tomás Avilés and Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov.

"I’m really proud to take this step in my career and play for a great club like Inter Miami," said Freire. "I’m looking forward to joining the group and dedicating myself to working hard here.

"This is an ambitious club that dreams big and I’m excited to help us compete for titles.”

Miami have been active ahead of Lionel Messi's first full year in MLS, bringing in superstar Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and two-time MLS Cup winner Julian Gressel. Fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also highlight the roster.

Messi and Co. are on an international preseason tour as they prepare for their 2024 MLS regular season, which starts Feb. 21 against Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).