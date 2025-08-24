Match Reaction

Son Heung-Min scores stunning free kick for first MLS goal

MLSsoccer staff

Son Heung-Min is off the mark with his first MLS goal in world-class fashion.

The South Korean superstar and MLS record signing opened his LAFC account with an unstoppable direct free kick, delivering the Black & Gold a 1-0 lead in Saturday's Matchday 30 fixture at FC Dallas.

Torrid start

Son has wasted no time showing his quality in MLS.

After debuting in a Matchday 28 draw at the Chicago Fire, three days after officially signing in a club-record transfer, the Tottenham Hotspur legend continued to make waves, earning his first start and providing his first assist to secure a 2-0 win at the New England Revolution last Saturday.

The spectacular first goal only adds to the anticipation for Son's home debut next weekend, a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash with in-state rival San Diego FC (MLS Season Pass).

