Son Heung-Min scores stunning free kick for first MLS goal

Son Heung-Min is off the mark with his first MLS goal in world-class fashion.
Torrid start
Son has wasted no time showing his quality in MLS.
After debuting in a Matchday 28 draw at the Chicago Fire, three days after officially signing in a club-record transfer, the Tottenham Hotspur legend continued to make waves, earning his first start and providing his first assist to secure a 2-0 win at the New England Revolution last Saturday.
The spectacular first goal only adds to the anticipation for Son's home debut next weekend, a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash with in-state rival San Diego FC (MLS Season Pass).