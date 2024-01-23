Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign homegrown defender Tahir Reid-Brown

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown defender Tahir Reid-Brown through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

Reid-Brown, 17, has played extensively for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro and featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

"Tahir is a player that has been in our academy system for a while now and someone that we’ve seen really grow through our development pathway," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"He has great potential for growth as a player and we’re excited to see how he takes his opportunity with the first team."

Reid-Brown, who represented Orlando at the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, has played in 16 matches for Orlando City B. He predominantly plays left back, adding depth to head coach Oscar Pareja's team.

Heading into 2024, Orlando are in a second straight Concacaf Champions Cup and open their MLS campaign on Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

