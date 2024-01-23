Orlando City sign homegrown defender Tahir Reid-Brown

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown defender Tahir Reid-Brown through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

Reid-Brown, 17, has played extensively for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro and featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

"Tahir is a player that has been in our academy system for a while now and someone that we’ve seen really grow through our development pathway," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.