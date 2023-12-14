Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Thursday.

Pariano, 20, joins after a successful four-year career at Duke University. The US U-20 international earned First Team All-ACC honors this fall.

“We’ve watched Nick develop throughout his time with Union Academy and into a productive and successful collegiate athlete, and we are excited to now bring him home to the Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“He is a very versatile midfielder who can play with both feet and has the ability to read the game well. At just 20 years old, Nick is a promising talent for the pathway to the pros and we look forward to his continued development in our system.”

While at Duke, Pariano notched 10 goals and 26 assists in 72 matches (57 starts). He’s also starred for Ocean City Nor'easters, earning 2023 Mid-Atlantic Division Player of the Year and USL League Two Team of the Year honors last summer.

Before playing college soccer, Pariano played for Philadelphia’s U-15 to U-19 squads. The YSC Academy graduate is now the 21st homegrown player in Union history.