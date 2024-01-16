New York City FC sign Austrian winger Hannes Wolf

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have acquired attacker Hannes Wolf from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, the club announced Tuesday.
Wolf, a 24-year-old former Austrian youth international, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
"Despite only being 24 years old, Hannes has already accumulated fantastic experience at top levels in Europe, having played in the Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League, which we know will add a lot to our squad,” sporting director David Lee said in a release.
"He is a very creative, direct and versatile player, who also possesses a fantastic work rate defensively, who can play across several positions in our attack," Lee added. "Hannes will be a huge addition to our group with his experience and quality and we are delighted that he decided to join us ahead of the other opportunities he had in Europe."
Wolf arrives with 51 goals and 40 assists in 238 professional matches, having also played extensively for Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg and Championship side Swansea City. After enjoying a key role for Austria's U-21s, he awaits his senior debut.
At NYCFC, Wolf joins Talles Magno and Julián Fernández as wingers on head coach Nick Cushing's team. Mounsef Bakrar, a summer 2023 signing, is their main No. 9.
Heading into 2024, NYCFC are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Their new campaign begins on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
