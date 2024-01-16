New York City FC sign Austrian winger Hannes Wolf

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have acquired attacker Hannes Wolf from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, the club announced Tuesday.

Wolf, a 24-year-old former Austrian youth international, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

"Despite only being 24 years old, Hannes has already accumulated fantastic experience at top levels in Europe, having played in the Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League, which we know will add a lot to our squad,” sporting director David Lee said in a release.