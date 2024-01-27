Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan Gastón González to Nacional

MLSsoccer staff

Orlando City SC have loaned Gastón González to Uruguayan powerhouse side Nacional through 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old Argentine winger notched 0g/2a in 18 games (seven starts) last season while Orlando finished as Supporters' Shield runners-up.

González initially joined the club in May 2022 as a U22 Initiative signing from Unión de Santa Fe in his native Argentina. However, he was immediately placed on the Season Injury List after suffering an ACL injury before his arrival.

"This loan is a great opportunity for Gastón to find his game again and re-energize himself," EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. "He’ll have the opportunity to play in Copa Libertadores for the first time and an opportunity to get competitive minutes."

Currently, LAFC midfielder Francisco Ginella is also on loan at Nacional. The club has won the Uruguayan Primera División 49 times.

As a new season nears, Orlando are preparing for a Feb. 24 opener vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup and visit Canadian side Cavalry FC on Feb. 21.

