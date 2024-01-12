Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina

Orlando City SC have sent left back Luca Petrasso to Italian Serie C side Triestina on a six-month loan with an option to buy, the club announced Friday.

Petrasso, 23, first joined MLS as a homegrown signing for Toronto FC in 2022. He recorded four assists across 1,684 minutes during his rookie season before TFC traded him to Orlando at year's end.

Petrasso's minutes dried up with Orlando as he battled injury and fell behind Rafael Santos and Kyle Smith on the depth chart, finishing 2023 with 12 regular-season appearances (four starts).

"Luca is someone who has shown us his hard work and potential for the future,” said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.

“This loan is a great opportunity for Luca to grow even more and get more regular competitive minutes, as well as expose his talents to the European market. We look forward to watching how he grows over these next six months and takes advantage of his opportunity.”

Triestina currently sit in third place in Italy's Serie C, while Orlando are looking to build on last season's second-place finish in the Supporters' Shield race. Santos and Smith remain on the roster as left back options.

The Lions kick off their 2024 MLS regular season on Feb. 24 at home vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Before that, they travel to Canada to take on Cavalry FC on Feb. 21 in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

