Inter Miami transfer Leandro González Pírez to River Plate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Leandro González Pírez has secured a permanent move to River Plate, as Inter Miami CF announced Saturday that the center back has been transferred to the Argentine powerhouse club.

González Pírez, 31, was initially loaned by Inter Miami to River Plate in his native Argentina nearly two years ago. That deal contained a purchase option.

Across five seasons in the league, González Pírez departs with 5g/11a in 141 regular-season matches. He spent 2017-19 at Atlanta United and joined Inter Miami during their 2020 expansion year. In between, he briefly featured at Liga MX's Club Tijuana.

An MLS Cup 2018 champion with Atlanta, González Pírez also earned an MLS All-Star nod in 2019.