Luis Suárez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Another generational talent has joined Inter Miami CF, as the club announced Friday that Luis Suárez has signed through the 2024 MLS season.
The long-reported wintertime move reunites Suárez with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – boosting the FC Barcelona reunion in South Florida after the latter trio joined the club’s star-studded project last July.
Suárez most recently played for Grêmio. At age 36, he was the second-leading scorer in Brazil’s Serie A and tallied 26g/17a in 53 games across all competitions this past season.
“We are happy to welcome world-class striker Luis Suárez to our club. Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players. We promised our fans we would pursue the world’s best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas," said managing owner Jorge Mas in a release. "Coming off an award-winning season in Brazil, Luis will be a key addition to our roster."
Aside from his famed time at Barça alongside Messi and Neymar, Suárez’s résumé includes time in Europe at Ajax, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid. Throughout a club career that began at Nacional in his home country, Suárez has scored nearly 475 goals and won over 20 trophies.
“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy,” said Miami co-owner David Beckham.
One of the most clinical strikers of his era, Suárez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 138 appearances. He's played at four World Cups and was part of the Copa América 2011 title-winners, often partnering up top with Edinson Cavani on La Celeste.
“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition,” said Suárez. “I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”
At Inter Miami, Suárez joins Ecuador international Leonardo Campana as the leading No. 9s for head coach Tata Martino to choose from. With eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, Finland international Robert Taylor and Argentine youngster Facundo Farías also in the fold, the Herons’ attack grows more dangerous.
“This is another monumental moment for our club as we continue our ascent. We have always dreamed of being a club that could have a lasting impact on fútbol in the United States, and we believe that bringing Luis to Inter Miami is another positive step in that direction,” said chief business officer Xavier Asensi. “Luis is an incredible player that will be a fantastic asset for the club, and we’re excited to have him with us.”
In 2024, Inter Miami are defending Leagues Cup champions and are expected to compete for trophies on multiple fronts. After a globe-trotting preseason tour, they begin the MLS regular season with a standalone home match on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – plus will enter the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in early March.
“Luis is an outstanding striker with a track record of excellence at the very top levels of the sport. He has proven himself to be a singular talent in every league he’s played in over the course of his career thus far,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. “We’re looking to build on the successes of last season in 2024 and think Luis will be an important addition for us as we prepare to compete in several top competitions.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant