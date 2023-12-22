Luis Suárez joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Another generational talent has joined Inter Miami CF , as the club announced Friday that Luis Suárez has signed through the 2024 MLS season.

“We are happy to welcome world-class striker Luis Suárez to our club. Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players. We promised our fans we would pursue the world’s best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas," said managing owner Jorge Mas in a release. "Coming off an award-winning season in Brazil, Luis will be a key addition to our roster."

Suárez most recently played for Grêmio. At age 36, he was the second-leading scorer in Brazil’s Serie A and tallied 26g/17a in 53 games across all competitions this past season.

The long-reported wintertime move reunites Suárez with Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – boosting the FC Barcelona reunion in South Florida after the latter trio joined the club’s star-studded project last July.

Aside from his famed time at Barça alongside Messi and Neymar, Suárez’s résumé includes time in Europe at Ajax, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid. Throughout a club career that began at Nacional in his home country, Suárez has scored nearly 475 goals and won over 20 trophies.

“We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy,” said Miami co-owner David Beckham.

One of the most clinical strikers of his era, Suárez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 138 appearances. He's played at four World Cups and was part of the Copa América 2011 title-winners, often partnering up top with Edinson Cavani on La Celeste.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition,” said Suárez. “I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”