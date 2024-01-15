Transfer Tracker

New York City FC acquire Andrés Perea from Philadelphia Union

Andres Perea - Philadelphia to NYCFC - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NYC receive: Andrés Perea
  • PHI receive: Up to $800k GAM

New York City FC have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea from the Philadelphia Union, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday.

To complete the trade, NYCFC have sent Philadelphia $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons plus an additional $150k in conditional-based GAM.

"Bringing Andrés back to the club on a permanent basis was one of our key priorities, so we are delighted he returns for the start of preseason," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.

"Andrés made a big impression with his performances on the pitch, but also how quickly he assimilated into the group and what he brought to the team off the pitch and in the locker room. He is the type of character we wanted to add this offseason and his familiarity with our players, staff and style of play should help his transition this year."

Perea spent the second half of the 2023 season on loan with NYCFC, never quite settling at Philadelphia after an offseason trade from Orlando City SC. The Colombian-born US international (one cap) has 5g/3a in 92 career matches (43 starts) since joining the league in 2020.

Perea offers much-needed depth to NYCFC's midfield, which includes standouts James Sands, Keaton Parks and Santiago Rodríguez. Meanwhile, the Union keep José Martínez and Jesús Bueno as deep-lying midfielders.

"We want to thank Andrés for his contributions to the club last season," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. "He is a young, talented player and has adapted well to New York’s style of play while on loan.

"This is the best move for the player at this time for his continued development and to be able to maintain his meaningful role with NYCFC. We wish him all the best."

NYCFC begin their new season on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The MLS Cup 2021 champions missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, slotting 11th in the East.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
