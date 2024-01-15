New York City FC acquire Andrés Perea from Philadelphia Union

To complete the trade, NYCFC have sent Philadelphia $650,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons plus an additional $150k in conditional-based GAM.

"Bringing Andrés back to the club on a permanent basis was one of our key priorities, so we are delighted he returns for the start of preseason," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.

"Andrés made a big impression with his performances on the pitch, but also how quickly he assimilated into the group and what he brought to the team off the pitch and in the locker room. He is the type of character we wanted to add this offseason and his familiarity with our players, staff and style of play should help his transition this year."