2023 Primary Transfer Window grades for every MLS club

Here’s the letter breakdown we used, including the number of teams listed in each tier:

This is real simple, taking stock of key additions and key departures over the last few months. While teams can still add free agents for the time being, expect another flurry of moves in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2). The summertime market is always active, often with higher-profile players arriving from Europe.

As of Monday night, the MLS Primary Transfer Window is over. Let’s hand out some grades for how all 29 clubs fared.

The biggest question of all looms for the summer: What happens if Thiago Almada gets sold? It’s increasingly likely the Argentine World Cup winner leaves for Europe at some point, possibly breaking the current league-record outbound transfer from when ex-Atlanta star Miguel Almirón joined EPL side Newcastle United for a reported $27 million in the winter of 2019. To state the obvious, replacing Almada wouldn’t be easy.

There’s more to Atlanta ’s transfer business, of course, but it’s really that simple in many regards. And it all adds up to a more coherent, complementary attack for Atlanta, wherein Giakoumakis has the potential to be a 20+ goalscorer for the club.

The other critique surrounds Gyasi Zardes , who hasn’t yet come good for the Verde & Black’s stale attack. The former US international signed a three-year guaranteed deal with an option year, so there’s a long-term investment as Austin bet on his goalscoring track record.

For the time being, Charlotte ’s grade is slightly dinged, though I'm bullish on the Bill Tuiloma acquisition at center back ( trade from Portland ). That flew under the radar.

The Argentine striker arrived from Racing Club on a fee that approaches club-record territory. Copetti’s got two goals through nine games, and while it’s still early, it’s fair to expect more production from your DP No. 9 given the resources spent.

How productive can Enzo Copetti be in MLS? I think, as time elapses, that’s how Charlotte’s winter window will be evaluated.

I’ve been burying the lede, though: transferring out young talents like goalkeeper Gaga Slonina and striker Jhon Durán to English Premier League clubs is highly commendable. We’re talking about roughly $37 million (depending on incentives) in combined deals for a homegrown goalkeeper who’s possibly the USMNT’s future No. 1 and a rising Colombian international who came to MLS on a U22 Initiative deal. Now if Chicago can couple those outgoings with Audi MLS Cup Playoffs/trophy contention…

Elsewhere, they brought in a pair of U22 Initiative players in defender Alonso Aceves ( from Mexico ) and Georgios Koutsias ( from Greece ). And Ligue 1 veteran Arnaud Souquet looks like a solid add at right back.

In the meantime, acquiring 38-year-old Kei Kamara from CF Montréal was a solid move – and he’s closing in on Landon Donovan for second in the MLS all-time goals chart. But the Fire’s ceiling, at least in theory, would be higher if they had the type of striker the Windy City club should be able to attract.

Chicago never got that much-talked-about DP striker, huh? Said player still could arrive in the summer, but fans are rightly wondering why that didn’t get over the line.

As for incomings, U22 Initiative midfielder Marco Angulo ’s transfer from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and center back Yerson Mosquera ’s loan arrival from English side Wolverhampton Wanderers jump off the page. Mosquera’s deal runs through June 30, with an option to extend until the end of the 2023 MLS season. Surely Cincy will exercise that option given how integral he already is.

The biggest headline from Cincy ’s transfer window isn’t gone just yet. We’re talking about Brenner ’s impending move to Serie A side Udinese, which goes official in the summer and includes a July 1 send-off for the DP striker. The reported $10 million fee + incentives + sell-on % is really solid business from Cincy’s new regime, even if it’s not recouping the full reported amount ($13 million, arguably an overpay) the old regime initially negotiated with Brazil’s São Paulo to land Brenner ahead of the 2021 season.

Summed together, Colorado hope this squad revamp is enough to turn around a slow start to their 2023 campaign (1W-3L-5D, 12th in the Western Conference).

From the international market, center back Andreas Maxsø ( transfer from Brøndby ) and midfielder Connor Ronan ( transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers ) stand out as immediate starters. They’re solid examples of how Colorado, even if they’re not the league’s biggest spenders, still add quality pieces who succeed in MLS.

This grade is so high for another reason: Wilfred Nancy. The France-born head coach was essentially a wintertime transfer , as Columbus compensated Montréal to acquire his services. Player development, young and old, is massively important in elevating an MLS team, as Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle shrewdly notes with frequency. Arguably no MLS coach is better in that regard than Nancy.

None of the Crew’ s signings thus far are huge needle-movers, though the Christian Ramírez addition ( transfer from Scotland’s Aberdeen ) has considerably improved their No. 9 depth. Instead, it's a collection of solid players who fit the system.

I focus on those exits because there haven’t been any huge additions from the club, even as impactful as U22 Initiative right back Geovane Jesus looks to be since joining from Brazil .

The best move of FC Dallas ’ offseason was buying out Argentine striker Franco Jara, opening a DP spot. Losing center back Matt Hedges , their all-time appearances leader, was another significant departure .

Now, I don’t think anybody is saying D.C. United are an MLS Cup favorite. But they’re an improved side, and their busy offseason/transfer window is the decisive factor.

From the first group, goalkeeper Tyler Miller , right back Ruan and left back/winger Pedro Santos stand out. They also just acquired forward Cristian Dájome from Vancouver in a deadline-day trade .

D.C. United are all-in on head coach Wayne Rooney, largely shaping their offseason transfer policy around the legend’s vision for the club. That’s meant mostly MLS experience sprinkled with some Premier League additions, as well as elevating homegrown products.

We should also note U22 Initiative winger/Nigerian youth international Ibrahim Aliyu joined from the Croatian top flight just before the deadline, bringing an interesting profile to the position. TBD on his impact.

The standouts are attackers Amine Bassi and Iván Franco , midfielder Artur , and defenders Franco Escobar and Erik Sviatchenko . That’s a combination of MLS experience and international additions, who have Houston looking on the up and up.

The Dynamo have brought in over half a team, no joke. They’ve acquired 16 new players this winter and spring, overturning the roster for head coach Ben Olsen’s first year at the helm.

Highlights this spring and winter include fullback Sergi Palencia , center back Aaron Long , midfielder Timothy Tillman , winger Stipe Biuk and attacker Mateusz Bogusz . LAFC’s depth remains the envy of the league, and they’ve still got an open DP slot (it’d need to be a Young DP given their current roster makeup). Pretty, pretty good.

I honestly can’t recall an MLS club that’s enjoyed such a high success rate with signings, year over year over year. Sure, there have been some misses under GM/co-president John Thorrington, but that number pales in comparison.

It’s really hard to keep championship teams together, often leading to some tough decisions. For LAFC , one of those calls was transferring 2022 leading scorer Cristian Arango to Liga MX side Pachuca, a move that – on paper at least – would hamper any club. Then layer in a handful of other departures, including superstar Gareth Bale’s retirement, and things could slow down.

But it still feels like LA could’ve made a bigger splash or two, given all the factors at play.

I think it would’ve made sense to buy out DP winger Douglas Costa , who’s underwhelmed since joining last year and was repeatedly linked with a return to Brazil. Had LA opened that slot, the possibilities increase.

Facing those parameters, I think it was an okay period from LA. Nothing horrible, nothing great. But the challenge is this is largely their squad for 2023 now. There likely won’t be any huge, game-changing signings coming during the summer.

The Galaxy , unlike their MLS counterparts, had a time crunch to work under. That’s because of the sanctions they’re facing, where they can’t sign players from abroad during the summer window but can maneuver in the domestic markets if they can find deals/a willing partner.

Key additions: Dixon Arroyo, Sergii Kryvtsov, Josef Martínez, Kamal Miller, Franco Negri, Nicolás Stefanelli

Key departures: Gonzalo Higuaín, Damion Lowe, Alejandro Pozuelo, Indiana Vassilev

Come on, we all know how Miami’s 2023 transfer story will be evaluated. It’s about if they get Lionel Messi or not. And while PSG and Barcelona remain in the mix for the game’s best-ever player (there’s no debate, folks), so is MLS’s team in South Florida.

It’s difficult to express how impactful Messi coming to MLS would be. Monumental probably isn’t a strong enough word, both for his on-field and off-field impact. We’re, just like you, watching closely to see how this story pans out for the summer.

Hypotheticals aside and returning to measurable moves, I really like Miami’s window even as they’re in a six-game losing streak (yes, I recognize the contradictions at play there). Sergii Kryvtsov and Kamal Miller have the makings of a quality center-back pairing, Dixon Arroyo is a strong add at the No. 6 spot after Gregore’s foot injury, and they’ve got Leonardo Campana around long-term as a Young DP. The bones of this roster are strong.

The main knock from Miami’s transfer window involves striker Josef Martínez, who simply hasn’t reached his old levels. Signing him after the Atlanta United contract buyout seemed like a great fit in the post-Gonzalo Higuaín era, but results aren’t here yet. I do think Josef’s MVP, swaggering, strike-fear-into-defenders days are fading, but it’d be premature to write off the Venezuelan international. He can still be a productive, dependable striker in MLS.