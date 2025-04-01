MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2025

Less than two months into the 2025 MLS season, there have already been two head coaching changes.

Sorted in chronological order, this tracker details all the comings and goings.

Departing coach: Peter Vermes (March 31)

Peter Vermes (March 31) Interim coach: Kerry Zavagnin

Sporting Kansas City marked the end of an era by mutually parting ways with Peter Vermes, moving on from the longest-serving manager in MLS history after 17 seasons.

Vermes guided Sporting to the 2013 MLS Cup title and three US Open Cup championships (2012, '15, '17) while leaving behind a monumental legacy at both the club and league level.