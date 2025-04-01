MLS coach carousel: Every change in 2025

Less than two months into the 2025 MLS season, there have already been two head coaching changes.
Sorted in chronological order, this tracker details all the comings and goings.
CLUB
OUTGOING
INTERIM
INCOMING
Sporting Kansas City
Peter Vermes
Kerry Zavagnin
N/A
CF Montréal
Laurent Courtois
Marco Donadel
N/A
- Departing coach: Peter Vermes (March 31)
- Interim coach: Kerry Zavagnin
Sporting Kansas City marked the end of an era by mutually parting ways with Peter Vermes, moving on from the longest-serving manager in MLS history after 17 seasons.
Vermes guided Sporting to the 2013 MLS Cup title and three US Open Cup championships (2012, '15, '17) while leaving behind a monumental legacy at both the club and league level.
But with Kansas City sitting last in the MLS standings amid a 13-game winless streak (all competitions) dating back to September 2024, Vermes stepped aside for interim manager Kerry Zavagnin following a Matchday 6 loss at FC Dallas.
- Departing coach: Laurent Courtois (March 24)
- Interim coach: Marco Donadel
Laurent Courtois became the first MLS coaching casualty of the year roughly 14 months into his CF Montréal tenure.
An MLS NEXT Pro champion with the Columbus Crew's affiliate side, Courtois led CFMTL to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season in charge of the Canadian club.
However, Montréal parted ways with the French manager after a 0W-4L-1D (1 point) start to the 2025 campaign. Assistant coach Marco Donadel was named interim head coach.