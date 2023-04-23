"World-class" potential: Andrés Gómez opens Real Salt Lake account with golazo

And on Saturday at America First Field, with one sensational left-footed strike, the 20-year-old scored his first MLS goal and showed a glimpse of his massive potential in RSL's 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

“He’s got all the tools to be world-class,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said of the U22 Initiative signing.

Gómez’s acclimation to a new league, new teammates, a new culture and, yes, a new climate in Salt Lake City, has been challenging. But he’s leaned on the support of fellow Latino players, like Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino. He’s feeling more comfortable through his weekly English language classes and dinners out along with teammates and goalkeeping coach Ignacio Hernández.

Of course, goals also help build confidence and comfort.

“At first it was very difficult for me, but little by little, especially with the friendship of course of Anderson and Sava and mostly the Latin players, they have really helped me,” Gómez said through a translator. “Obviously Venezuela and Ecuador are very similar to the Colombian atmosphere and the Colombian way of living, so of course that helps. But also the cold weather, the cold has been a little difficult.”

Gómez dealt with the chilly weather conditions Saturday night by scoring a blistering left-footed shot 10 minutes from full time to seal RSL’s three points, then did a little dancing to celebrate his first MLS goal.