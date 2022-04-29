Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro

Real Salt Lake have an agreement in place to reacquire Venezuelan international winger Jefferson Savarino from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.
The deal would be for $2 million with $500,000 in performance-based incentives. Atletico Mineiro would retain 20% of any future transfer.
The transfer was also reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier Friday.
Savarino can only be officially reacquired via the MLS Allocation Order, as he went on the list following his transfer out of MLS two years ago. Sources add there’s a deal in place for RSL to move up to No. 1, currently held by FC Cincinnati. Cincy are only moving down one spot, though, meaning RSL facilitated another trade to get to No. 2, currently held by Austin FC. Once RSL officially take Savarino, Cincy will return to the top spot again.
Savarino, 25, originally joined RSL in 2017 from Venezuelan Primera Division side Zulia FC and enjoyed three successful seasons, with 21 goals and 21 assists over 82 regular-season appearances. He joined Atletico in 2020 a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down world soccer, then for a similar fee to the one RSL are re-signing him for.
The winger has been successful in Brazil, with 21 goals and 21 assists in 93 appearances, including extensive time in Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club competition. He has two goals in 89 league minutes so far this season. Savarino has 27 caps with the Venezuelan national team, featuring extensively in Conmebol World Cup qualifying.
RSL had long been in talks with Atletico over a potential deal, which is poised to get done just before the Primary Transfer Window closes May 4. Savarino's potential debut would be some weeks away, though, as the Claret-and-Cobalt will have to await the visa process.
The club just reacquired winger Anderson Julio from Liga MX's San Luis on Thursday and are working on another signing before the deadline, a source adds.
Real Salt Lake have enjoyed a solid start to the 2022 campaign, with 13 points from their first nine matches (3W-2L-4D record).