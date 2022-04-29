Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro

Savarino can only be officially reacquired via the MLS Allocation Order, as he went on the list following his transfer out of MLS two years ago. Sources add there’s a deal in place for RSL to move up to No. 1, currently held by FC Cincinnati. Cincy are only moving down one spot, though, meaning RSL facilitated another trade to get to No. 2, currently held by Austin FC. Once RSL officially take Savarino, Cincy will return to the top spot again.