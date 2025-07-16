San Diego FC mutually part ways with Jasper Löffelsend

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

San Diego FC and defender Jasper Löffelsend have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old German contributed a career-high three assists in 13 appearances for San Diego during their inaugural season. Last December, they selected him in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.

Löffelsend spent three-and-a-half seasons in MLS after playing collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh. He was drafted by Real Salt Lake, where he made 51 regular-season appearances from 2022-23, before spending 2024 with the Colorado Rapids.