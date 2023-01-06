MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Real Salt Lake finalizing potential club-record deal for Colombian winger

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Andres Gomez transfer question

Real Salt Lake are finalizing a potential club-record deal to sign winger Andrés Gómez from Millonarios FC, a source tells MLSsoccer.com. Gómez would likely be added to their roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

Agreements have been reached on a $4 million transfer fee, which would surpass RSL's previous club-record deal for winger Jefferson Savarino. The Venezuelan international rejoined the club last May from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro.

Gómez, 20, has already made 59 first-team appearances with Millonarios, one of the biggest clubs in Colombia's top flight. He has 13 goals and six assists in 4,000 minutes. Millonarios is where LAFC acquired forward Chicho Arango from, as well as where Inter Miami CF signed winger Emerson Rodríguez.

The winger would add to a young core around Braian Ojeda and Diego Luna. They also have Damir Kreilach, who's recovering from back surgery, and other experienced attackers like Justin Meram, Rubio Rubín and Anderson Julio.

Real Salt Lake have experienced a busy winter in terms of departures, as on-loan forward Sergio Córdova returned to FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga. In another headline, homegrown right back Aaron Herrera was traded to CF Montréal.

RSL are intent on building around youth, with Gómez fitting that mold. They added two Generation adidas signings via the MLS 2023 SuperDraft presented by adidas – attackers Ilijah Paul and Bertin Jacquesson – plus just inked their 36th homegrown signing.

Under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL again made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022. Mastroeni guided the team through off-field tumult in 2021 to the playoffs as well, where they made a memorable run to the Western Conference Final.

RSL open their 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 when visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
Insider notebook: Klich to D.C. appears imminent, how LAFC landed Long
LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency
More News
More News
Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.