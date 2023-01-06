Source: Real Salt Lake finalizing potential club-record deal for Colombian winger

Real Salt Lake are finalizing a potential club-record deal to sign winger Andrés Gómez from Millonarios FC, a source tells MLSsoccer.com. Gómez would likely be added to their roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

Agreements have been reached on a $4 million transfer fee, which would surpass RSL's previous club-record deal for winger Jefferson Savarino. The Venezuelan international rejoined the club last May from Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro.

Gómez, 20, has already made 59 first-team appearances with Millonarios, one of the biggest clubs in Colombia's top flight. He has 13 goals and six assists in 4,000 minutes. Millonarios is where LAFC acquired forward Chicho Arango from, as well as where Inter Miami CF signed winger Emerson Rodríguez.

Real Salt Lake have experienced a busy winter in terms of departures, as on-loan forward Sergio Córdova returned to FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga. In another headline, homegrown right back Aaron Herrera was traded to CF Montréal.

RSL are intent on building around youth, with Gómez fitting that mold. They added two Generation adidas signings via the MLS 2023 SuperDraft presented by adidas – attackers Ilijah Paul and Bertin Jacquesson – plus just inked their 36th homegrown signing.

Under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL again made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022. Mastroeni guided the team through off-field tumult in 2021 to the playoffs as well, where they made a memorable run to the Western Conference Final.