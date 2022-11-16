Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg in trade with Toronto FC

Nashville SC have permanently acquired winger Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC after he was on loan from the fellow MLS team, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In the trade, Nashville sent Toronto $300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and there's the potential for an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM for performance-based metrics.

Additionally, the 22-year-old Canadian international has signed a four-year contract with Nashville through 2026. His new deal has a one-year option in 2027.

Shaffelburg has five goals and six assists across 55 appearances (33 starts) since making his MLS debut in 2019. He joined Nashville on loan in August, helping them secure a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.