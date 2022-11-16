Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg in trade with Toronto FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Jacob-Shaffelburg_2

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NSH receive: Jacob Shaffelburg
  • TOR receive: At least $300k GAM

Nashville SC have permanently acquired winger Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC after he was on loan from the fellow MLS team, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In the trade, Nashville sent Toronto $300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and there's the potential for an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM for performance-based metrics.

Additionally, the 22-year-old Canadian international has signed a four-year contract with Nashville through 2026. His new deal has a one-year option in 2027.

Shaffelburg has five goals and six assists across 55 appearances (33 starts) since making his MLS debut in 2019. He joined Nashville on loan in August, helping them secure a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Nashville SC Toronto FC Jacob Shaffelburg

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
More News
More News
Christian Pulisic: World Cup can change how world views American soccer

Christian Pulisic: World Cup can change how world views American soccer
USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales
FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit
Voices: Sam Jones

From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit
More News
Video
Video
The Top Storylines Heading into the World Cup | Club & Country Today
57:45

The Top Storylines Heading into the World Cup | Club & Country Today
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1, 2023.
0:26

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1, 2023.
Luis Enrique's Spain Live Stream & Will France Continue the Winner's Curse? | Club & Country Today
1:14:01

Luis Enrique's Spain Live Stream & Will France Continue the Winner's Curse? | Club & Country Today
Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
1:05:27

Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
More Video