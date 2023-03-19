MLS-record transfer for Thiago Almada? Atlanta United star could "break the bank"

Atlanta United's 21-year-old midfielder delivered another massive performance during their 5-1 rout of Portland, becoming just the second player in club history to score two goals – the first a jaw-dropping free kick and an AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year candidate – and provide two assists in a single match. The early Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate is driving the Five Stripes' unbeaten start (3W-0L-1D).

Considering his form and his inclusion on Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning roster for the March international window, it's becoming increasingly realistic that Almada could challenge the outgoing transfer record set by a previous No. 10 for Atlanta: Miguel Almiron ($27 million in 2019), who's now with English Premier League side Newcastle United. The Designated Player was acquired for a reported league-record $16 million from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield last winter.

"For Thiago, you're going to have to break the bank. For one, he's a quality guy week in and week out," winger Derrick Etienne Jr. said postgame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "He's putting himself in great spots, he's doing very well, and you can just see the quality he brings every single day."