Minnesota United sign South Korean forward Sang Bin Jeong from Wolves

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have gone overseas to boost their attack, announcing Wednesday they've signed forward Sang Bin Jeong from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old South Korean international arrives as a U22 Initiative signing in a deal that lasts through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

A product of K League 1 side Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Jeong was signed by Wolves last year and immediately got loaned to Grasshoppers of Switzerland. He scored two goals during the 2022-23 Swiss Super League season.

"When you call Sang Bin Jeong ‘dynamic’ you’ve hit the nail on the head. We first spotted him in 2019 playing for the Korean U-17 national team and we’ve tracked him ever since," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release.