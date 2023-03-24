NYCFC sign midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from PSV Eindhoven

"Richy is an extremely talented player with excellent technical qualities which suit our methodology, and will play an important role across several positions in our midfield. Richy has also gained experience playing in Europe during the past years and will be an important addition to our group."

"We are delighted to have acquired Richy on a loan deal through the end of the season," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.

Given that MLS youth background, NYCFC technically acquired Ledezma's rights from RSL. That MLS transaction involves up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – half is guaranteed, half is incentive-based – and a second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft being sent to RSL.

The 22-year-old, who has one US men’s national team appearance, came through Real Salt Lake ’s youth system before heading to one of the Dutch first division’s highest-profile clubs.

New York City FC have signed attacking midfielder Richy Ledezma on loan from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday. The loan doesn't contain a purchase option.

Ledezma's background

Ledezma arrives with one goal and one assist in 23 games for PSV’s first team, earning 421 minutes amid stops and starts while battling injuries. He also has seven goals and seven assists in 47 games for Jong PSV, which is the Dutch club’s reserve team.

Ledezma, who can play centrally or out wide, is most known for his USYNT pedigree. He featured under then-manager Tab Ramos at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, later earning his sole senior USMNT appearance to date in a November 2020 friendly against ​Panama.

"I am really excited to be joining New York City Football Club," said Ledezma. "It’s a club that has had success the past couple of seasons and have developed many great players. I look forward to working hard every day to continue my development and reach the level I know I am capable of."

How Ledezma fits

At NYCFC, Ledezma is expected to give manager Nick Cushing another option alongside returning playmaker Santiago Rodríguez. He adds layers to their winger corps, too, alongside the likes of Thiago Andrade, Gabriel Pereira and Matias Pellegrini.

The Cityzens’ roster, after considerable turnover this winter, is looking more complete as Ledezma, Rodríguez (transfer from Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque) and James Sands (back from loan to Scotland’s Rangers FC) complete the midfield. The MLS Cup 2021 champions could, in theory, pursue more pieces at center back and striker while contending for trophies.

NYCFC are coming off back-to-back wins heading into a Matchday 5 trip to Houston Dynamo FC (Saturday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).