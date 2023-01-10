FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The move opens a Designated Player spot for FCD heading into the 2023 MLS season. Their other DPs are forwards Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco.

“Jara was the ultimate professional during his tenure with FC Dallas,” technical director Andre Zanotta said in a release. “We appreciate his contributions to the club and wish him the best as he enters the next phase of his career.”