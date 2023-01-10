Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Franco Jara

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The move opens a Designated Player spot for FCD heading into the 2023 MLS season. Their other DPs are forwards Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco.

“Jara was the ultimate professional during his tenure with FC Dallas,” technical director Andre Zanotta said in a release. “We appreciate his contributions to the club and wish him the best as he enters the next phase of his career.”

Jara, 34, joined Dallas in July 2020 after signing a pre-contract the previous winter as his deal with Liga MX’s Pachuca was ending. He ultimately tallied 17 goals and three assists in 78 matches (35 starts), falling behind homegrowns Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi (before his club-record transfer to FC Augsburg last winter) in the depth chart.

As Jara departs, he’s been linked with signing for Argentine Primera División side Club Atlético Belgrano. His professional career started in his native Argentina for Arsenal de Sarandí.

FC Dallas are entering their second season under head coach Nico Estevez, having made the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. They’ll return to action on Feb. 25 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

