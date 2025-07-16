Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou fined, suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following ruling after Matchday 24 of the 2025 season.
Nouhou fined, suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou for one additional match (two matches total) and fined him under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for violent conduct in the 94th minute of Seattle’s match against Sporting Kansas City on July 12.
Nouhou will also be fined for making an inappropriate gesture in the 94th minute of Seattle’s match against Sporting Kansas City.
Nouhou will serve his red-card suspension during Seattle’s match on July 16 against the Colorado Rapids and the additional match suspension during Seattle’s match on July 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.