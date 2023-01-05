Norway return: Ruben Gabrielsen departs Austin FC after 1 season

Gabrielsen was a mainstay during Austin’s year-two turnaround, which ended with a Western Conference Final defeat to eventual champions LAFC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He tallied two goals and three assists in 36 games across the regular season and playoffs, often partnering with Julio Cascante .

“We want to thank Ruben for his tremendous contributions to Austin FC,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “After a great season in 2022, Ruben indicated that due to personal circumstances, returning to Norway was in the best interest of his family. He’s a top professional, we wish him well in the next step in his career, and he will always be welcomed with open arms in Austin.”