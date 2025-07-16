Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has won another AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, claiming Matchday 24 honors with 77.3% of the fan vote.
It's Messi's fifth Goal of the Matchday honor of 2025, this time delivered against Nashville SC. The Argentine icon opened Miami's 2-1 win at Chase Stadium with a low free kick, paving the way for his MLS-record fifth straight brace.
2nd place, Evander (15.3%): The Brazilian star unleashed another blast from outside the box, though FC Cincinnati ultimately settled for a 4-2 defeat against arch-rival Columbus Crew.
3rd place, David Da Costa (4.2%): The Portuguese No. 10's clinical finish gave the Portland Timbers an early lead in a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire visit to St. Louis CITY SC.
4th place, Martín Ojeda (3.3%): Ojeda snuck his low free kick inside the near post in Orlando City's 1-1 draw with CF Montréal.
