Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has won another AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, claiming Matchday 24 honors with 77.3% of the fan vote.

It's Messi's fifth Goal of the Matchday honor of 2025, this time delivered against Nashville SC. The Argentine icon opened Miami's 2-1 win at Chase Stadium with a low free kick, paving the way for his MLS-record fifth straight brace.