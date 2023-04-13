New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined

Major League Soccer has suspended New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir for six MLS regular-season games for the use of racist language during the New York Red Bulls match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023. Vanzeir is prohibited from participating in the US Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games and exhibition matches until the suspension is completed.

The League has also imposed an undisclosed fine and will require Vanzeir to participate in additional League-mandated training and education sessions, as well as a restorative practices program.

MLS is working with both clubs and the MLS Players Association to provide impacted players and staff with support and resources, and is committed to continuing to review and improve its in-game protocol.

About Vanzeir

The 24-year-old Belgian international joined RBNY as a Designated Player in early February from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The potential club-record signing has scored one goal in six games (one start) early into his MLS career.