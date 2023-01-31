San Jose Earthquakes sign DP midfielder Carlos Gruezo from FC Augsburg

"Carlos joins us in the prime of his career after successful campaigns in South America, Major League Soccer, and Europe," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He’s spent the past few seasons in one of the top leagues in the world and previously showed he can be among the best players at his position in MLS."

Gruezo is San Jose’s second major addition this offseason (alongside Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel ), and he's reunited with head coach Luchi Gonzalez after they worked together for half a season at FC Dallas . He holds a US Green Card and won't occupy an international roster slot.

The 27-year-old’s deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He'll be a Designated Player for San Jose, a roster status that Cape Verde international midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza held last year.

Gruezo had three goals and seven assists in 98 games for FC Dallas from 2016-19, then was transferred that final summer to Augsburg for a reported initial $4.5 million (with incentives). He was part of FCD’s squad that won both Supporters’ Shield and US Open Cup titles in 2016 under now-Orlando City SC head coach Oscar Pareja.

Gruezo, from stints with Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart, arrives with 87 games of Bundesliga experience. His pro career began early last decade in his native Ecuador for Barcelona SC and Independiente del Valle.

"Obviously I know Carlos from his time in Dallas. I had a good relationship with him but only had a chance to work with him for a few months because he was transferred to Germany," Gonzalez said in a release.