Team of the Matchday: Hat-trick heroes highlight Matchday 21

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic both scored hat tricks in Matchday 21, making them no-brainer picks for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Musa's three goals paced FCD's 5-3 win over Minnesota United FC, the club's second-straight victory since appointing interim coach Peter Luccin. Meanwhile, Mihailovic took over Colorado's 3-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC.
Luciano Acosta (2g/1a) again played the hero for FC Cincinnati, but not before Luca Orellano's midfield golazo helped inspire a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union.
Sam Surridge's brace sparked Nashville SC's 2-1 comeback win at Toronto FC, and Andrés Gómez (2g/1a) steered Real Salt Lake's 4-3 win at Sporting Kansas City as they reached 15 games unbeaten.
Latif Blessing scored twice for Houston Dynamo FC, who settled for a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC after Jackson Ragen capped the visitors' comeback.
Ian Fray opened the scoring in Inter Miami CF's 2-1 win over reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. The homegrown defender was making his first start since tearing his ACL in July 2023.
Portland Timbers playmaker Evander (1g/1a) led a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, and Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan's four saves helped secure a 1-0 win at D.C. United.
Team of the Matchday (3-5-2, left to right): Brad Guzan (ATL) - Luca Orellano (CIN), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Ian Fray (MIA) - Latif Blessing (HOU), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Evander (POR), Andrés Gómez (RSL) - Sam Surridge (NSH), Petar Musa (DAL)
Coach: Peter Luccin (DAL)
Bench: John McCarthy (LA), Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Julian Gressel (MIA), Thiago Almada (ATL), Diego Luna (RSL), Facundo Torres (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Willy Agada (SKC), Dejan Joveljic (LA)
