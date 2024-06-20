Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Hat-trick heroes highlight Matchday 21

Jonathan Sigal

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic both scored hat tricks in Matchday 21, making them no-brainer picks for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Musa's three goals paced FCD's 5-3 win over Minnesota United FC, the club's second-straight victory since appointing interim coach Peter Luccin. Meanwhile, Mihailovic took over Colorado's 3-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC.

Luciano Acosta (2g/1a) again played the hero for FC Cincinnati, but not before Luca Orellano's midfield golazo helped inspire a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union.

Sam Surridge's brace sparked Nashville SC's 2-1 comeback win at Toronto FC, and Andrés Gómez (2g/1a) steered Real Salt Lake's 4-3 win at Sporting Kansas City as they reached 15 games unbeaten.

Latif Blessing scored twice for Houston Dynamo FC, who settled for a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC after Jackson Ragen capped the visitors' comeback.

Ian Fray opened the scoring in Inter Miami CF's 2-1 win over reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. The homegrown defender was making his first start since tearing his ACL in July 2023.

Portland Timbers playmaker Evander (1g/1a) led a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, and Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan's four saves helped secure a 1-0 win at D.C. United.

Team of the Matchday (3-5-2, left to right): Brad Guzan (ATL) - Luca Orellano (CIN), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Ian Fray (MIA) - Latif Blessing (HOU), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Evander (POR), Andrés Gómez (RSL) - Sam Surridge (NSH), Petar Musa (DAL)

Coach: Peter Luccin (DAL)

Bench: John McCarthy (LA), Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Julian Gressel (MIA), Thiago Almada (ATL), Diego Luna (RSL), Facundo Torres (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Willy Agada (SKC), Dejan Joveljic (LA)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Matchday: Hat-trick heroes highlight Matchday 21
