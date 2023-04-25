Seattle Sounders loan midfielder Danny Leyva to Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

COL receive: Danny Leyva

Danny Leyva SEA receive: 2025 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick, $92k GAM

Seattle Sounders FC have loaned homegrown midfielder Danny Leyva to the Colorado Rapids for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the Western Conference clubs announced Tuesday.

As part of the move, Seattle receive Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas and $92,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). Both clubs reserve the right to end the loan during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 5 to Aug. 2). Leyva will occupy a supplemental slot on the Rapids’ roster.

The deal, completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday evening, gives the 19-year-old US youth international a pathway to consistent first-team minutes that proved difficult to come by at the reigning Concacaf Champions League winners.

"We’re pleased to get a deal done that we believe is a mutually beneficial opportunity for both Danny and the club," Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "With the Rapids, Danny will have the chance for more minutes in a system that fits his style, while we ultimately maintain decision-making capability on his future with Sounders FC."

Impact on Seattle, Colorado

The Las Vegas-area native has logged 93 appearances for Seattle’s organization across all competitions, spanning from the MLS regular season to time at Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro affiliate). While at Tacoma, Leyva played under Rapids assistant coach Chris Little. He was also part of the USA squad at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and is in contention to make the USA roster for next month’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Despite that pedigree, Leyva never topped 1,000 regular-season minutes in Seattle after debuting in 2019. The Sounders have a wealth of options in João Paulo, Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas and Josh Atencio for the base of their 4-2-3-1 midfield.

During the winter, Leyva was linked with a reported move to Liga MX that never materialized.

"It was important for us to reinforce our midfield with a player of Danny’s quality as the schedule begins to get congested over the coming months," Colorado president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "Danny’s an intelligent and highly technical player who has already logged significant MLS minutes at his young age. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado and seeing him contribute to the team."

The Rapids, who topped the Western Conference table in 2021, have a lengthy history of mining the intra-MLS market for players. Leyva is their eighth new player signed this transfer window as manager Robin Fraser’s group chases an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

Seattle, historic CCL champions in 2022, missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season. They had a co-league-leading 13-year streak up to that point.