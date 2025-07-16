San Diego FC sign defender Aiden Harangi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have signed US youth international Aiden Harangi on loan from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced Wednesday.
The 19-year-old defender's deal lasts through the 2025 MLS season.
"Aiden is another talented young defender with a good understanding of the game," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. "We’re excited to welcome him to San Diego and look forward to supporting his development within our team for the rest of the season."
Harangi has 3g/6a in 67 appearances across various youth levels for Eintracht Frankfurt, including the club's reserve side.
Harangi has represented both the United States and Hungary youth national teams. He played for the US at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
As a summer signing, Harangi will be eligible to debut when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.
San Diego currently lead the Western Conference in their debut MLS season (42 points; 13W-6L-3D record).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant