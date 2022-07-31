Gaga Slonina "very close" to joining Chelsea from Chicago Fire FC

“There's something close, but nothing has been signed yet so I can't really speak of that,” Hendrickson said in his postgame press conference. “But there's something very close to happening with that.”

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson added further steam to the transfer saga after their 0-0 home draw with Atlanta United , also on Saturday night, all but confirming a deal is over the line.

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio confirmed that original report, adding it’s a $10 million base fee for the 18-year-old US international that could rise in the future. Slonina is expected to join Chelsea in the new year and complete the 2022 MLS season with Chicago.

All signs point toward Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina soon joining Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano reporting Saturday evening that a deal with the English Premier League club is nearly complete.

Source confirms a verbal agreement is in place for Slonina: $10 million base fee for the Fire, with escalators to take it higher. Big fee that can have impact throughout Fire organization, from GAM to expenditures down the academy, etc. https://t.co/WRZj3c8mDq

Slonina has been Chicago’s starter for roughly a year, enjoying a meteoric rise from a talented youngster to a world-renowned prospect who has posted 14 clean sheets in 34 matches for Fire FC. Remarkably, he turned pro at age 14 back in March 2019.

In May, Slonina also committed his international future to the United States amid heavy recruitment efforts from Poland. Slonina awaits his first senior-team cap, though appeared in several camps as the Yanks booked a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.

Should the Chelsea deal be formally announced in the coming days, by this upcoming winter he’d join Matt Turner (Arsenal), Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest) as USMNT goalkeepers in England’s top division. Steffen (at Middlesbrough) and Horvath (at Luton Town) are both on loan in the Championship.

Slonina, who’s been compared to Italy all-time great Gianluigi Buffon, has drawn interest from high-profile clubs for the better part of a year. Defending LaLiga champions and UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid were reportedly among them, though Chelsea seemingly pulled ahead in recent weeks.

At the reported $10 million base fee, Slonina’s deal would be among the most expensive all-time transfers for both an American player and MLS homegrown product.

“Something is very close to happening and I think the kid deserves it,” Hendrickson said. “There's no signature yet or anything so I really can't speak on details as far as that goes. But I'm happy for the kid and it shows that we have some good talent, some good young talent here in this organization.”