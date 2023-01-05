LAFC make another splash: USMNT's Aaron Long joins in free agency

“We are confident that Aaron’s ability and experience will prove to be an important part of our continued success as a club. I would like to thank his representative, Shaun Higgins, for his help throughout the process. Our supporters and entire organization look forward to welcoming Aaron, his wife Elise, and their family to LA.”

“Aaron is among the top central defenders in MLS and the US national team pool, and we are incredibly excited he has chosen to come to LAFC,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

Long was born in Southern California and stayed local to play collegiately at the University of California, Riverside. Now, he returns home for the first time as a professional with a deal through the 2024 MLS season.

Long, 30, was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2018 and won the Supporters' Shield with New York Red Bulls that year. The former RBNY captain has made 139 regular-season appearances, including 28 starts last year after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in May 2021.

Long originally turned professional as a central midfielder and spent time with Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers, but didn't make his MLS debut for either side. The Red Bulls signed him to a second-team deal in 2016 with the plan of converting him to center back. He was named USL Championship Defender of the Year before elevating to the first team in 2017.

The defender made the USMNT World Cup squad but didn't feature in the Qatar-based tournament. Long has 29 caps with the national team.