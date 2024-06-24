Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form

A reminder about the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi, especially since 48 goals were scored throughout Matchday 22: The starting XI has limited attacking spots!
Nonetheless, Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández and Houston Dynamo FC striker Sebastián Ferreira were obvious choices after netting hat tricks. Cucho led a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, while Ferreira responded to Houston signing Ezequiel Ponce by inspiring a 4-1 win at D.C. United.
Jordan Morris netted a late brace, earning Seattle Sounders FC a 3-2 comeback victory over FC Dallas. Meanwhile, Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák supplied two assists and attempted a game-high six shots.
LAFC grabbed the Western Conference lead via a 6-2 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes, with Mateusz Bogusz (2g/1a) and Ryan Hollingshead (1g/3a) both driving forces at BMO Stadium.
Facundo Torres (2g/0a) stayed red-hot since not being selected for Uruguay’s Copa América squad, piloting Orlando City SC’s 4-2 win vs. Chicago Fire FC. Djordje Mihailovic is also in strong form, tallying 1g/2a in the Colorado Rapids’ 4-1 win over visiting CF Montréal.
The New England Revolution won their fourth straight match, stunning FC Cincinnati with a 2-1 result behind Giacomo Vrioni's first-half brace. Head coach Caleb Porter’s side seems reborn, and Xavier Arreaga continues to anchor their defense since arriving in a trade with Seattle.
After a lengthy weather delay, defender Dylan Nealis (0g/1a) and the New York Red Bulls comfortably won 3-0 over Toronto FC.
Lastly, Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar made 11 saves against Chicago – seizing his chance with Pedro Gallese representing Peru at Copa América.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Mason Stajduhar (ORL) - Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Xavier Arreaga (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) - Cucho Hernández (CLB), Sebastián Ferreira (HOU), Jordan Morris (SEA)
Coach: Caleb Porter (NE)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Aidan Morris (CLB), Calvin Harris (COL), Gabriel Pec (LA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rubio (ATX), Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Patrick Agyemang (CLT)
