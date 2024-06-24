Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Facundo Torres, Jordan Morris round into form

Jonathan Sigal

A reminder about the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi, especially since 48 goals were scored throughout Matchday 22: The starting XI has limited attacking spots!

Nonetheless, Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández and Houston Dynamo FC striker Sebastián Ferreira were obvious choices after netting hat tricks. Cucho led a 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City, while Ferreira responded to Houston signing Ezequiel Ponce by inspiring a 4-1 win at D.C. United.

Jordan Morris netted a late brace, earning Seattle Sounders FC a 3-2 comeback victory over FC Dallas. Meanwhile, Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák supplied two assists and attempted a game-high six shots.

LAFC grabbed the Western Conference lead via a 6-2 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes, with Mateusz Bogusz (2g/1a) and Ryan Hollingshead (1g/3a) both driving forces at BMO Stadium.

Facundo Torres (2g/0a) stayed red-hot since not being selected for Uruguay’s Copa América squad, piloting Orlando City SC’s 4-2 win vs. Chicago Fire FC. Djordje Mihailovic is also in strong form, tallying 1g/2a in the Colorado Rapids4-1 win over visiting CF Montréal.

The New England Revolution won their fourth straight match, stunning FC Cincinnati with a 2-1 result behind Giacomo Vrioni's first-half brace. Head coach Caleb Porter’s side seems reborn, and Xavier Arreaga continues to anchor their defense since arriving in a trade with Seattle.

After a lengthy weather delay, defender Dylan Nealis (0g/1a) and the New York Red Bulls comfortably won 3-0 over Toronto FC.

Lastly, Orlando goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar made 11 saves against Chicago – seizing his chance with Pedro Gallese representing Peru at Copa América.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Mason Stajduhar (ORL) - Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Xavier Arreaga (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) - Cucho Hernández (CLB), Sebastián Ferreira (HOU), Jordan Morris (SEA)

Coach: Caleb Porter (NE)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Aidan Morris (CLB), Calvin Harris (COL), Gabriel Pec (LA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rubio (ATX), Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Patrick Agyemang (CLT)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

