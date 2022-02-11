Transfer Tracker

Official: New England Revolution transfer Matt Turner to Arsenal for summer

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The New England Revolution have agreed to transfer US men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner to English Premier League side Arsenal come the summer, the club announced Friday.

Turner is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022, allowing him to remain with New England for the entirety of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League competition and nearly half of the Revs' 2022 MLS regular season.

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert has reported the move nets New England around $6 million initially and can grow to just under $10 million with incentives.

Turner, 27, was named the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after backstopping a record-setting Supporters’ Shield season. He became New England’s starter in 2018 after joining as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has since enjoyed a meteoric rise, posting 21 clean sheets in ​​97 regular-season starts.

At the USMNT level, Turner has made 16 appearances since debuting in January 2021. He earned the Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Glove Award last summer while helping the Yanks lift the title over Mexico, and is a key part of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying efforts.

Turner is the second MLS player heading to Arsenal this summer after Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty was previously transferred with a planned July 2022 arrival.

This is New England's second Europe-bound transfer in under a year after Canada international attacker Tajon Buchanan joined Belgian side Club Brugge this winter for a reported $7 million.

The Revolution could also transfer striker Adam Buksa come the summer, with the Polish international the subject of European interest through deadline day.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Matt Turner

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension
FC Dallas sign 2022 SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Inter Miami CF sign goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Benfica
More News
More News
Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?"

Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?"
Official: Portland Timbers re-sign Sebastian Blanco as Designated Player
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Portland Timbers re-sign Sebastian Blanco as Designated Player
Seattle Sounders announce Black History Month celebrations

Seattle Sounders announce Black History Month celebrations
What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after adding Ferreira, Zeca?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after adding Ferreira, Zeca?
San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension
Real Salt Lake name John Kimball club president

Real Salt Lake name John Kimball club president
More News
Video
Video
New England Revolution Season Preview
11:17

New England Revolution Season Preview
Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
11:45

Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
17:44

Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
Real Salt Lake Season Preview
13:40

Real Salt Lake Season Preview
More Video