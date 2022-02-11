Official: New England Revolution transfer Matt Turner to Arsenal for summer

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert has reported the move nets New England around $6 million initially and can grow to just under $10 million with incentives.

Turner is expected to join Arsenal in late June 2022, allowing him to remain with New England for the entirety of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League competition and nearly half of the Revs' 2022 MLS regular season.

The New England Revolution have agreed to transfer US men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner to English Premier League side Arsenal come the summer, the club announced Friday.

Turner, 27, was named the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after backstopping a record-setting Supporters’ Shield season. He became New England’s starter in 2018 after joining as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has since enjoyed a meteoric rise, posting 21 clean sheets in ​​97 regular-season starts.

At the USMNT level, Turner has made 16 appearances since debuting in January 2021. He earned the Concacaf Gold Cup Golden Glove Award last summer while helping the Yanks lift the title over Mexico, and is a key part of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying efforts.

Turner is the second MLS player heading to Arsenal this summer after Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty was previously transferred with a planned July 2022 arrival.

This is New England's second Europe-bound transfer in under a year after Canada international attacker Tajon Buchanan joined Belgian side Club Brugge this winter for a reported $7 million.