Houston Dynamo sign U22 Initiative winger Ibrahim Aliyu

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have completed a U22 Initiative signing before the closing of the MLS Primary Transfer Window, announcing Tuesday they’ve signed Nigerian youth international winger Ibrahim Aliyu from Croatian top-flight side NK Lokomotiva.

Aliyu, 21, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27. He arrives with 17 goals and seven assists in 84 matches for NK Lokomotiva, plus participated in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2019.

"Ibrahim is a talented young player who provides another dynamic option to our attack," general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

"He is a Nigerian youth international capable of playing as a wide attacking midfielder or striker, and his analytic profile provided by SRC FTBL stood out when reviewing options to bolster our offense. We welcome Ibrahim to our city and look forward to seeing him on the field at Shell Energy Stadium this season."

Aliyu is Houston’s 16th new signing for the 2023 season, resulting in nearly half a squad during head coach Ben Olsen’s first year at the helm. He follows attack-minded newcomers Amine Bassi (transfer from Ligue 2’s Metz) and Iván Franco (loan from Paraguay’s Club Libertad), both of whom joined in the offseason and have settled into the Dynamo’s new-look front three.

Aliyu is Houston’s second U22 Initiative player alongside Nelson Quiñones, a winger who’s on loan from Colombian side Once Caldas with a purchase option. They also have DP striker Sebastián Ferreira in a high-profile roster slot, though the Paraguayan international and 2022 leading scorer has become second-choice under Olsen.

Houston enter Matchday 10 at sixth place in the Western Conference standings. With 1.63 points per game (4W-3L-1D record), they’re on pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip for the first time since 2017.