FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro

FC Dallas have signed right back Geovane Jesus from Brazilian second-division side Cruzeiro, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian arrives via MLS’s U22 Initiative and signs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. He’ll occupy an international roster spot.

"Geovane has the right profile of a very athletic right back who’s very aggressive and outstanding in transition," FCD technical director André Zanotta said in a release. "It was a position we needed and we’ve been following Geovane for some time and we made it happen."

Jesus helped Cruzeiro get promoted to Brazil's Serie A for the 2023 season, supplying 2g/2a across 40 matches. He joined Cruzeiro’s youth system in 2020.

The move gives Dallas a possible starting right back, offering depth alongside Ema Twumasi. They’ve transferred abroad homegrown US internationals Bryan Reynolds and Reggie Cannon in recent years, while Nanu’s 2023 option was declined after his loan from Porto.

Dallas are entering their second season under head coach Nico Estevez. They were the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.