Philadelphia Union land midfielder Andrés Perea in trade with Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

PHI receive: Andrés Perea

Andrés Perea ORL receive: Up to $850k GAM, sell-on fee

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea in a trade from Orlando City SC, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Orlando will get $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons, plus they could receive an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM and a percentage of Perea’s transfer fee if he’s dealt.

Perea, 22, has signed a new contract with the Union through 2025 with a team option for 2026.

“We know Andrés both from our league as well as various international tournaments and were immediately impressed with his ability and tenacity,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.