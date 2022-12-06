Philadelphia Union land midfielder Andrés Perea in trade with Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- PHI receive: Andrés Perea
- ORL receive: Up to $850k GAM, sell-on fee
The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea in a trade from Orlando City SC, the clubs announced Tuesday.
Orlando will get $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons, plus they could receive an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM and a percentage of Perea’s transfer fee if he’s dealt.
Perea, 22, has signed a new contract with the Union through 2025 with a team option for 2026.
“We know Andrés both from our league as well as various international tournaments and were immediately impressed with his ability and tenacity,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
“Andrés is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in our system. We believe he is ready to take the next step in his development and will challenge for a significant role as he learns our style of play and integrates into the team.”
Perea tallied three goals and three assists in 74 games (34 starts) for Orlando from 2020-22. He initially joined the Lions on loan from Colombian side Atlético Nacional before that deal’s purchase option was exercised.
Perea helped Orlando win the US Open Cup this past season, booking a Concacaf Champions League spot for 2023.
“Andrés has been a vital piece for us these past three seasons and played an important role in winning our first trophy this past year,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “We want to thank him for his contributions to the club’s achievements and wish him the best moving forward.”
Perea has one US men’s national team appearance, playing in a January 2021 friendly against Trinidad & Tobago. That followed a one-time switch of association after he represented Colombia at two youth World Cups (U-17, U-20).
In Philadelphia, Perea joins a team that won the Eastern Conference in 2022 before losing to LAFC in the MLS Cup Final.
