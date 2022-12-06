Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union land midfielder Andrés Perea in trade with Orlando City

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Andres-Perea

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • PHI receive: Andrés Perea
  • ORL receive: Up to $850k GAM, sell-on fee

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea in a trade from Orlando City SC, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Orlando will get $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons, plus they could receive an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM and a percentage of Perea’s transfer fee if he’s dealt.

Perea, 22, has signed a new contract with the Union through 2025 with a team option for 2026.

“We know Andrés both from our league as well as various international tournaments and were immediately impressed with his ability and tenacity,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. 

“Andrés is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in our system. We believe he is ready to take the next step in his development and will challenge for a significant role as he learns our style of play and integrates into the team.”

Perea tallied three goals and three assists in 74 games (34 starts) for Orlando from 2020-22. He initially joined the Lions on loan from Colombian side Atlético Nacional before that deal’s purchase option was exercised.

Perea helped Orlando win the US Open Cup this past season, booking a Concacaf Champions League spot for 2023.

“Andrés has been a vital piece for us these past three seasons and played an important role in winning our first trophy this past year,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “We want to thank him for his contributions to the club’s achievements and wish him the best moving forward.”

Perea has one US men’s national team appearance, playing in a January 2021 friendly against Trinidad & Tobago. That followed a one-time switch of association after he represented Colombia at two youth World Cups (U-17, U-20). 

In Philadelphia, Perea joins a team that won the Eastern Conference in 2022 before losing to LAFC in the MLS Cup Final.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union Orlando City SC Andres Perea

Related Stories

Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency
Orlando City sign defender Kyle Smith to new contract
FC Dallas sign defender Sebastien Ibeagha in free agency
More News
More News
Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Clint Irwin in free agency
2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada

2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada
Wilfried Nancy: Columbus Crew can be a premier club in MLS

Wilfried Nancy: Columbus Crew can be a premier club in MLS
USMNT's striker problem: Who are the best post-World Cup options?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

USMNT's striker problem: Who are the best post-World Cup options?
Philadelphia Union land midfielder Andrés Perea in trade with Orlando City
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union land midfielder Andrés Perea in trade with Orlando City
Your Tuesday Kickoff: What to expect from Portland’s new Brazilian star? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: What to expect from Portland’s new Brazilian star? 
More News
Video
Video
Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
24:49

Where Does the USMNT Go From Here? | Club & Country Today
Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
14:14

Is this the USMNT's Moment? | Club & Country Today
USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
23:28

USA Advance to the World Cup Knockout Stage: How They Did It | Club & Country Today
A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
18:38

A Must Win Game for the U.S. | Club & Country Today
More Video