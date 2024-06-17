Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20

Jonathan Sigal

Several of Major League Soccer's biggest stars were at their best in Matchday 20, strengthening their résumé for the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

Reigning MVP Luciano Acosta dished out three assists in FC Cincinnati's 4-2 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, setting up all three of Yuya Kubo's goals for a nine-minute hat trick. Acosta now has a league-leading 13 assists and 91 career helpers, tying him for 10th all-time in MLS history.

Denis Bouanga showed why he's the reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, producing 2g/1a in LAFC's 3-1 win at Orlando City SC. The Gabon international now has 6g/4a in LAFC’s six-game winning streak, sitting third in this year's Golden Boot race.

Gabriel Pec (1g/2a) stepped up in the LA Galaxy's 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City, making up for Riqui Puig's injury-related absence. Ryan Gauld (2g/0a) nearly single-handedly prevented Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 3-2 defeat at the New England Revolution, and Fabian Herbers (0g/2a) helped key Chicago Fire FC's 4-1 win at Toronto FC.

Franco Escobar scored the opener in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-2 draw at Atlanta United, while Mohamed Farsi scored and drew a penalty kick in the Columbus Crew's 3-2 win at New York City FC.

Nkosi Tafari iced FC Dallas' 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC, shutting the door after Maarten Paes made eight saves. Walker Zimmerman, a two-time MLS Defender of the Year, was massive in a 0-0 draw at the New York Red Bulls.

Frank Klopas gets Coach of the Matchday honors after Chicago steamrolled Toronto to extend their unbeaten run to four matches (2W-0L-2D).

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Maarten Paes (DAL) - Franco Escobar (HOU), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Fabian Herbers (CHI), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Gabriel Pec (LA)

Coach: Frank Klopas (CHI)

Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Adilson Malanda (CLT), Joel Waterman (MTL), João Paulo (SEA), Cole Bassett (COL), Carles Gil (NE), Leo Afonso (MIA), Dejan Joveljic (LA), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

