Minnesota United sign center back Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have acquired center back Miguel Tapias from Liga MX’s CF Pachuca on a free transfer, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Mexico native has joined through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He’ll occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster.
Tapias projects as a starting-level defender for the Loons, possibly alongside New Zealand international center back Michael Boxall, as they chase a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2023.
"Miguel first came across our attention when we played Pachuca in 2019; we’ve kept in touch with him and have been following him ever since," head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. "The one thing that stuck out for us on the night was he played center back and he had an incredible leap. I remember watching him win some of the headers and thinking the kid has some leap on him.
"Obviously, the fact that he’s left-footed, the fact that he’s got experience, the fact that he can play left-side center back, he’s played in a three-man backline, he can play left back in a four, the fact that he’s 26 – everything combined made it a no-brainer for us."
Tapias scored twice across 72 first-team appearances for Pachuca, spending the last five years with the club after progressing through their youth system. The former Mexican youth international made his professional debut in 2016 while on loan at Liga de Expansión MX side Mineros de Zacatecas, where he made 46 appearances in two seasons.
Tapias, signed to a three-year guaranteed deal, is Minnesota’s third center back addition of the offseason. Canadian international Doneil Henry arrived via waivers, while Mikael Marques joined via transfer from Swedish second-division side AFC Eskilstuna.
At center back, the Loons also have veteran Brent Kallman, who rose into a starting role last year when Bakaye Dibassy suffered a season-ending leg injury.
The Loons return to action on Feb. 25 when visiting FC Dallas (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
