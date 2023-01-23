Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Connor Ronan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday.

Ronan has signed a four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season, with an additional club option for 2027.

The 24-year-old former Ireland youth international has logged 15 appearances for Wolves after working his way up through their youth ranks. He made his EPL debut last November during a short substitute appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles,” Rapids EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release.

“He brings a high level of energy and ability to cover a lot of ground defensively, but also exceptional vision and passing qualities. We’re excited to add a player of his talent to our roster and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Ronan has spent most of his top-flight career on loan. He's featured overseas for Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) and Grasshoppers (Switzerland), plus across the United Kingdom for the likes of St. Mirren (Scotland) and Portsmouth (England). In total, Ronan scored 12 goals and delivered 18 assists across 153 senior-level appearances in all competitions.

Ronan joins a Rapids midfield anchored by Jack Price, who began his career at Wolves, and also features the likes of Honduran international Bryan Acosta and homegrown standout Cole Bassett, who returns following a loan spell in the Netherlands. Ralph Priso, U22 Initiative signing Max and homegrown Oliver Larraz are other pieces.

Colorado, who didn't qualify for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing atop the Western Conference table in 2021, open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 26 at Seattle Sounders FC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Connor Ronan

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz
LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC
Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons
More News
More News
"The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"The FC Dallas agenda” rises again at USMNT January camp
Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign attacker Amine Bassi from Ligue 2's Metz
LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC
Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons
Transfer Tracker

Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons
Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers
Minnesota United sign Swedish center back Mikael Marqués
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Swedish center back Mikael Marqués
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video