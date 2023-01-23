Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday.
Ronan has signed a four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season, with an additional club option for 2027.
The 24-year-old former Ireland youth international has logged 15 appearances for Wolves after working his way up through their youth ranks. He made his EPL debut last November during a short substitute appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion.
“Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles,” Rapids EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release.
“He brings a high level of energy and ability to cover a lot of ground defensively, but also exceptional vision and passing qualities. We’re excited to add a player of his talent to our roster and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”
Ronan has spent most of his top-flight career on loan. He's featured overseas for Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) and Grasshoppers (Switzerland), plus across the United Kingdom for the likes of St. Mirren (Scotland) and Portsmouth (England). In total, Ronan scored 12 goals and delivered 18 assists across 153 senior-level appearances in all competitions.
Ronan joins a Rapids midfield anchored by Jack Price, who began his career at Wolves, and also features the likes of Honduran international Bryan Acosta and homegrown standout Cole Bassett, who returns following a loan spell in the Netherlands. Ralph Priso, U22 Initiative signing Max and homegrown Oliver Larraz are other pieces.
Colorado, who didn't qualify for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing atop the Western Conference table in 2021, open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 26 at Seattle Sounders FC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1).
