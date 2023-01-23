Colorado Rapids sign Connor Ronan from EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday.

Ronan has signed a four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season, with an additional club option for 2027.

The 24-year-old former Ireland youth international has logged 15 appearances for Wolves after working his way up through their youth ranks. He made his EPL debut last November during a short substitute appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles,” Rapids EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release.