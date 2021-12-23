Sources: Canada defender Alistair Johnston traded from Nashville to Montréal for $1m

CF Montréal have acquired Canada men's national team defender Alistair Johnston in a trade with Nashville SC in exchange for $1 million in allocation money, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.
The Athletic's Sam Stejskal first reported the news.
Sources add that Nashville will retain a 10% sell-on percentage while Johnston and Montréal have agreed upon an improved, long-term contract extension.
Johnston, 23, was selected by Nashville in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft with the No. 13 overall pick and made 44 appearances with the club, a key member of their record-setting defensive unit. He's made 18 appearances for Canada after debuting in March 2021, starting all but one World Cup qualifier while chasing a Qatar 2022 spot.
The defender can play wingback or as a right-sided center back in a back three, the system the Montréal use under head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Johnston is the latest key trade acquisition by CFMTL. The club acquired defender Kamal Miller, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and forwards Romell Quioto and Mason Toye via trades in recent seasons.