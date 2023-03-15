Chicago Fire acquire defender Alonso Aceves on loan from CF Pachuca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Alonso Aceves on loan from Liga MX side CF Pachuca through the 2023 season with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.
Aceves, 21, will occupy a U22 Initiative slot and an international roster position with the Fire.
The Mexican youth international joins midfielder Federico Navarro and forward Georgios Koutsias as U22 Initiative players on Chicago’s 2023 roster. The club previously had Colombian striker Jhon Durán with that designation before his reported $18 million (could reach $22 million) transfer to Premier League side Aston Villa in January.
Primarily a left back, Aceves gives Chicago competition alongside Venezuelan international Miguel Navarro.
“As we continue to strengthen our 2023 roster, it was important that we used our final 2023 U22 Initiative slot for a player who has experience as a starter in a highly competitive league,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.
“Alonso was an important player for Pachuca during their run to the Liga MX final in 2022 and has already gained experience playing overseas with his recent move to Spain. We expect him to compete for first-team minutes and add more depth and quality to our backline.”
Aceves joins Chicago from Pachuca after spending the 2022-23 season on loan with Spanish LaLiga2 side Real Oviedo. He logged 824 minutes, appearing in 10 league matches and one Copa del Rey fixture against Real Sociedad Gimnástica Torrelavega.
With Pachuca, Aceves originally made his professional debut as a 19-year-old in November 2020. He notched one assist in 23 first-team appearances for the Mexican club.
Pachuca have completed a few deals with MLS teams this winter, sending around $6 million to acquire striker Chicho Arango from LAFC. Going the other way, center back Micky Tapias left the club to join Minnesota United FC.
Chicago are in their second year under head coach Ezra Hendrickson. They're chasing the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.
