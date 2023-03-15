Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire defender Alonso Aceves on loan from CF Pachuca

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Alonso Aceves

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Alonso Aceves on loan from Liga MX side CF Pachuca through the 2023 season with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

Aceves, 21, will occupy a U22 Initiative slot and an international roster position with the Fire.

The Mexican youth international joins midfielder Federico Navarro and forward Georgios Koutsias as U22 Initiative players on Chicago’s 2023 roster. The club previously had Colombian striker Jhon Durán with that designation before his reported $18 million (could reach $22 million) transfer to Premier League side Aston Villa in January.

Primarily a left back, Aceves gives Chicago competition alongside Venezuelan international Miguel Navarro.

“As we continue to strengthen our 2023 roster, it was important that we used our final 2023 U22 Initiative slot for a player who has experience as a starter in a highly competitive league,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

“Alonso was an important player for Pachuca during their run to the Liga MX final in 2022 and has already gained experience playing overseas with his recent move to Spain. We expect him to compete for first-team minutes and add more depth and quality to our backline.”

Aceves joins Chicago from Pachuca after spending the 2022-23 season on loan with Spanish LaLiga2 side Real Oviedo. He logged 824 minutes, appearing in 10 league matches and one Copa del Rey fixture against Real Sociedad Gimnástica Torrelavega.

With Pachuca, Aceves originally made his professional debut as a 19-year-old in November 2020. He notched one assist in 23 first-team appearances for the Mexican club.

Pachuca have completed a few deals with MLS teams this winter, sending around $6 million to acquire striker Chicho Arango from LAFC. Going the other way, center back Micky Tapias left the club to join Minnesota United FC.

Chicago are in their second year under head coach Ezra Hendrickson. They're chasing the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign defender Nouhou to new contract
Toronto FC add defender Cristián Gutiérrez via waivers
Official: Portland Timbers sign Ferencváros forward Franck Boli
More News
More News
Gio Reyna returns, Tyler Adams out injured as USMNT resume Concacaf Nations League

Gio Reyna returns, Tyler Adams out injured as USMNT resume Concacaf Nations League
USMNT & Fulham defender Tim Ream: I'll play "until I can't anymore"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT & Fulham defender Tim Ream: I'll play "until I can't anymore"
Seattle Sounders sign defender Nouhou to new contract
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Nouhou to new contract
Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver Whitecaps bring women's pro soccer to Canada: “This is a movement”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver Whitecaps bring women's pro soccer to Canada: “This is a movement”
Chicago Fire acquire defender Alonso Aceves on loan from CF Pachuca
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire defender Alonso Aceves on loan from CF Pachuca
USMNT name 24-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

USMNT name 24-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March
More News
Video
Video
DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
1:53
What A Save

DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
11:02
Instant Replay

Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
More Video