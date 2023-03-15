Chicago Fire acquire defender Alonso Aceves on loan from CF Pachuca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Alonso Aceves on loan from Liga MX side CF Pachuca through the 2023 season with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

Aceves, 21, will occupy a U22 Initiative slot and an international roster position with the Fire.

The Mexican youth international joins midfielder Federico Navarro and forward Georgios Koutsias as U22 Initiative players on Chicago’s 2023 roster. The club previously had Colombian striker Jhon Durán with that designation before his reported $18 million (could reach $22 million) transfer to Premier League side Aston Villa in January.

Primarily a left back, Aceves gives Chicago competition alongside Venezuelan international Miguel Navarro.

“As we continue to strengthen our 2023 roster, it was important that we used our final 2023 U22 Initiative slot for a player who has experience as a starter in a highly competitive league,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.