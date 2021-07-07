Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey

Nashville SC have acquired forward Ake Loba from CF Monterrey for a club-record $6.8 million, sources tell MLSsoccer.com . Monterrey will retain a sell-on clause on the forward.

Nashville still held Loba’s discovery rights, dating back to their long-standing pursuit of the forward. Nashville attempted to acquire him ahead of their inaugural 2020 season, though he ultimately joined Monterrey for a reported $9 million.

Loba, 23, had seven goals in 27 appearances (16 starts) during his time with the Liga MX giants. He scored against Columbus Crew in an April Concacaf Champions League match. Prior to joining Monterrey, he excelled on loan in Mexico with Queretaro FC, with 11 goals and two assists in 41 appearances.