MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Ake Loba

Nashville SC have acquired forward Ake Loba from CF Monterrey for a club-record $6.8 million, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Monterrey will retain a sell-on clause on the forward.

Nashville still held Loba’s discovery rights, dating back to their long-standing pursuit of the forward. Nashville attempted to acquire him ahead of their inaugural 2020 season, though he ultimately joined Monterrey for a reported $9 million.

Loba, 23, had seven goals in 27 appearances (16 starts) during his time with the Liga MX giants. He scored against Columbus Crew in an April Concacaf Champions League match. Prior to joining Monterrey, he excelled on loan in Mexico with Queretaro FC, with 11 goals and two assists in 41 appearances.

The Ivory Coast native is a natural center forward though can play on either wing. Loba is the third Designated Player on Nashville's squad, alongside Jhonder Cadiz and Hany Mukhtar.

Nashville have enjoyed a fast start to 2021, losing just once in their opening 11 matches, sitting 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It's a nice little storyline"

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"
Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced

2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced
Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy
Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
1:35

Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
1:21:50

Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
1:20

Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
26:08

Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
