Toronto FC sign defender Matt Hedges in free agency

Toronto FC have signed free-agent defender Matt Hedges through the 2024 MLS season with options through 2025-26, the club announced Monday. The deal was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“He is a [2016] MLS Defender of the Year with a ton of MLS experience that will help lead our backline. His presence and leadership will be critical as we continue to build the roster.”

“Bringing a dominant center back was one of our priorities during this offseason, and we are happy to have Matt joining our club,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release.

The 32-year-old center back is the all-time appearances leader (349) at FC Dallas across all competitions. He’d spent his entire professional career (2012-22) with the MLS Western Conference club, often wearing the captain’s armband, until his contract option was declined after 2022.

While at FC Dallas, Hedges earned MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors in two consecutive seasons (2015-16). He was also named to the MLS All-Star squad for three consecutive seasons (2017-19).

Hedges has five US men’s national team appearances, last featuring at the 2017 Gold Cup. He has 18g/4a in 310 league appearances as well, overcoming injury troubles the past couple of years.

“Matt is a player with great character who brings valuable MLS experience to our group,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.