DC United acquire forward Cristian Dájome from Vancouver Whitecaps

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Cristian Dájome

Cristian Dájome VAN receive: Up to $550k GAM

D.C. United have acquired forward Cristian Dájome in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the clubs announced Tuesday.

To land the versatile 29-year-old Colombian attacker, D.C. sent up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Vancouver before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday evening. Vancouver will receive $350k in 2024 GAM and another $200k is conditional GAM.

Dájome, who’s been in MLS since the 2020 season, recorded 15g/13a in 91 regular-season games (71 starts) for the Whitecaps.

"Recruiting a dynamic player with transitional speed who can play anywhere along our frontline was one of our main objectives before the Primary Window closed," Dave Kasper, D.C. United's president of soccer operations, said in a release. "Cristian’s ability to stretch the field, in combination with our core attacking group will give us multiple options in terms of how we want to play. We are delighted to bring him to the District."

In Vancouver, Dájome arguably wasn’t a positional fit in head coach Vanni Sartini’s system. But he’s proven a dangerous player in the league, highlighted by a 10g/5a season in 2021 when he finished as the club’s second-leading scorer.

Now, Dájome continues D.C.’s roster makeover under manager Wayne Rooney. He’s the club’s 11th newcomer since the winter and could see starter’s minutes in an attack that features DPs Taxi Fountas and Christian Benteke as faces of the Black-and-Red’s offense.

"Cristian has been an important player for our club and a consummate professional throughout his three-plus years with us," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. "He will always be a part of our history and will be remembered as a big part of our Canadian Championship-winning team last year. We wish Cristian and his family all the best in their next steps.

"In addition to the allocation money, this move opens up a senior roster and international slot, as well as a pathway for our younger attacking talent including first-team players coming back from injury and our prospects coming through our MLS NEXT Pro team WFC2."

D.C. and Vancouver are both chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return in 2023. They’re narrowly above the line heading into Matchday 10, with D.C. at eighth in the Eastern Conference and Vancouver at eighth in the Western Conference.