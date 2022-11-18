Colorado Rapids recall Cole Bassett from Fortuna Sittard loan

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cole back home to Colorado,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & general manager, said in a release. “We all know the caliber of player he is, and given his obvious familiarity with our club and the league, we believe he can be a key contributor as we make a push to return to the playoffs in 2023.”

The move brings the 21-year-old US international back to MLS ahead of the 2023 campaign, roughly 10 months after he originally went to Holland to join Feyenoord on loan.

The Colorado Rapids have recalled homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett from his loan at Eredivise side Fortuna Sittard, the club announced Friday.

Bassett had one goal and one assist across 19 appearances with Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard, struggling to carve out a consistent role at either Dutch club.

But Bassett was among Colorado’s best players for several seasons, recording 13 goals and 11 assists across 72 matches for his hometown club since debuting in 2018. He’ll now return to playing under manager Robin Fraser, who often used him in a box-arriving central midfield role.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return home and to a club I’ve loved my entire life,” said Bassett. “I know we can achieve great things together next season and I can’t wait to play in front of our fans once again at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.”

As part of Feyenoord’s original agreement with the Rapids, the Dutch club will retain the option to purchase Bassett if exercised by March. Under those terms, he could just be a preseason participant for Colorado.

In 2021, Bassett helped the Rapids achieve a club-record 61 points while topping the Western Conference table. That helped produce his sole USMNT appearance to date, scoring a late winner in a 1-0 victory over Bosnia.

Colorado missed the postseason in 2022, finishing 10th in the West after losing several key players.