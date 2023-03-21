LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julián Aude to U22 Initiative deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired Argentine youth international left back Julián Aude from Lanús, the club announced Tuesday. Aude is under contract through the 2027 MLS season.

The 19-year-old defender arrives from the Argentine Primera División on a U22 Initiative deal, LA’s second such signing at fullback in the last month. The other addition involved ​​right back Lucas Calegari, who’s on loan from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense with a purchase option.

After some South American shopping during the ongoing Primary Transfer Window, Serbian striker Dejan Joveljić remains with a U22 Initiative roster designation alongside Aude and Calegari. Homegrown midfielder Efraín Álvarez has moved off U22 Initiative status and is now considered a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) player.

"We are pleased to announce Julián as the newest member of the club," Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. "Julián is a very talented and highly competitive young player with a great education from his previous club Lanús and with the Argentine youth national teams. We look forward to integrating him into the team and continuing his development."

Aude provides immediate competition at left back for Raheem Edwards, who’s best known for his attacking instincts and could play winger amid LA’s offseason changes in the final third. Chase Gasper also offers depth at the position.

Aude tallied one goal and one assist in 54 games for Lanus, plus was a key player for Argentina at the 2023 South American U-20 Championship. He’s featured in nine Copa Sudamericana matches and debuted for Lanus in 2020.

LA are in their third season under Vanney’s leadership and face transfer sanctions this year whereby they can’t sign players from abroad during the summer. That’s put pressure on the Galaxy, who made the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, to complete international moves before the current transfer window closes on April 24.

Some legendary MLS players also played for Lanus in their youth, including former Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri and former Real Salt Lake midfielder Javier Morales.