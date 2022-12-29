Another NYCFC icon moves on: Héber traded to Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders have acquired veteran forward Héber in a trade with New York City FC that will keep him in the Emerald City through the end of the 2023 season with an option for 2024, both clubs announced Thursday.

A devastating ACL injury the following year, along with the arrival of Taty Castellanos, pushed him down the club's pecking order. Still, he remained a beloved figure in New York, scoring 30 goals in 88 total appearances (including 10 across all competitions in 2022) as the franchise won MLS Cup in 2021 while adding more silverware to its trophy case a year later by capturing the 2022 Campeones Cup .

A proven scorer with over 100 goals in his professional career, Héber joined NYCFC in 2019 and immediately became a key offensive weapon, tallying 15g/5a in his debut MLS season.

For the 31-year-old Brazilian, the Rave Green sent $400k in General Allocation Money (to be split evenly between 2023 and 2024) to the Cityzens, who can also pocket an additional $150k in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Though Nick Cushing went from interim to full-time manager ahead of the 2023 season, the future is uncertain for key players on the roster. Stalwarts Alexander Callens and Sean Johnson are both out of contract, as is Santi Rodriguez , whose loan from Montevideo City Torque has yet to be renewed.

Héber becomes the latest member of the 2021 MLS Cup-winning side to depart the Cityzens, who also lost Castellanos and head coach Ronny Deila midway through the 2022 season.

"Ultimately, as we headed into the offseason we needed to make moves in our roster to add resources which will allow us to reshape the squad for the seasons ahead."

“Héber has been such an integral part of our club the past four seasons. Since the day he arrived he’s brought a huge amount of joy to our training facility and has been a great person to work with," NYC sporting director David Lee said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Seattle have added depth in attack with an experienced striker as they prepare to compete in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup next month in Morocco and aim to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2022 following 13 straight postseason appearances.

“We are excited to bring in Héber and strengthen our team with a proven, veteran attacking player,” Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said via press release. “Héber’s track record across multiple leagues speaks for itself, and he has been an impact player since coming to MLS. I’d like to welcome him to Seattle and look forward to watching him work with our existing squad once camp opens.”

Manager Brian Schmetzer was equally full of praise for the veteran striker who's also had club stints throughout his native Brazil, as well as Armenia and Croatia.

“You always need players that can score, and Héber has been goal-dangerous throughout his entire career," Schmetzer said.

I can’t wait for him to get to work with our coaches and his new teammates to add another strong piece to our attacking group.”