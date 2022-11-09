Nashville SC acquire Fafa Picault in trade with Houston Dynamo

Houston will receive $50k each of the next two years ($100k guaranteed) and up to $150k in conditional 2024 GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.

“We are making significant changes to the staff and roster this offseason as we look to field a more competitive team in 2023,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “After meeting with Fafa at the end of the season, we decided that this move made sense for all parties. We appreciate everything Fafa has done for the club and we wish him the best moving forward.”