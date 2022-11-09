Nashville SC acquire Fafa Picault in trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NSH receive: Fafa Picault
- HOU receive: Up to $250k GAM
Nashville SC have acquired winger Fafa Picault in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, the clubs announced Wednesday. The transaction occurs in the two-day trade window ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Houston will receive $50k each of the next two years ($100k guaranteed) and up to $150k in conditional 2024 GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.
“We are making significant changes to the staff and roster this offseason as we look to field a more competitive team in 2023,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “After meeting with Fafa at the end of the season, we decided that this move made sense for all parties. We appreciate everything Fafa has done for the club and we wish him the best moving forward.”
Picault, 31, has played in MLS for three past clubs: Philadelphia Union, FC Dallas and Houston. He’s got 42 goals and 22 assists across 168 appearances (134 starts).
Prior to his arrival in MLS, Picault played in Europe from 2015-17. He originally made the move to Czech First-Division AC Sparta Prague and then moved to FC St. Pauli in Germany where he contributed seven goals in 22 appearances.
Capped twice by the United States, Picault joins a Nashville SC side looking to build off three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Houston are in rebuild mode as head coach Ben Olsen takes over.
